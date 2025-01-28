D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) CFO Sells $29,417.14 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $29,417.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,210.12. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance
NYSE QBTS opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $11.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on D-Wave Quantum
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.