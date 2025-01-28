Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Get Dana alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dana

Dana Trading Up 3.4 %

Dana stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 1,877,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,325. Dana has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,687,000. JB Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Dana by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,425,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.