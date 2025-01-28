Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $285.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $250.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher has a 52 week low of $225.42 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,617,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,566,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,631 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Danaher by 17.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,582,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,141,000 after buying an additional 535,254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 40,196.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,539,000 after acquiring an additional 428,897 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,705,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,617,000 after acquiring an additional 397,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,551,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

