Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DHR opened at $250.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $225.42 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.