DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $47,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 659.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,082,000 after purchasing an additional 154,061 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DaVita by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 74,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

DaVita stock opened at $175.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.82 and a 1 year high of $176.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.26. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 88.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

