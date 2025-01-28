Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 155.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $483.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.44. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $484.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

