DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.30) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of DFS stock traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 137 ($1.70). 134,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,468. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.48. The stock has a market cap of £320.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6,850.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.10. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 147 ($1.83).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

