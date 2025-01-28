Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $495,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in FedEx by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 341,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,043,000 after buying an additional 226,608 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $281.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.13. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

