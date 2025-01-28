Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of DFAE opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

