Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,283 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.8% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,759,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,066 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,649 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,496,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,741,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,043,000 after buying an additional 91,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.13.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.