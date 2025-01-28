Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,066,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,205,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,215,000 after buying an additional 493,911 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,487,000 after acquiring an additional 475,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,391,000 after buying an additional 441,160 shares during the period.

DFAU stock opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

