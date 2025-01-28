Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 81,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,133 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.