Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

CSX Profile



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

