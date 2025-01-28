Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,823.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

