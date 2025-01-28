Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JGRO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 537.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JGRO opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.26 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

