Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $107.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.46. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $120.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.