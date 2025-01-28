Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $299,000. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

