Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 4,084 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 160,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARB opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Dividend Announcement

About AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.3092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

