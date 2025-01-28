Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $539,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

