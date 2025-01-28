Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $113.99 and a one year high of $154.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.