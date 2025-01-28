Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 466 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $204.80 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.