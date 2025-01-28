Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $132.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 19.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -14.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,755 shares of company stock worth $4,361,430 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

