Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%.

DX stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.10%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

