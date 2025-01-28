Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ECCC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.02. 2,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,737. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

