Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Up 2.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 4.18 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05). 12,234,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 664% from the average session volume of 1,602,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).
Specifically, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £21,621.60 ($26,902.58).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £19.73 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.01.
Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.
