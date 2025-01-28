Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 320,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 211,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Up 21.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

