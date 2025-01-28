Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) shot up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.09. 320,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 211,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Up 21.4 %
The stock has a market cap of C$16.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
