Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.90

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Edinburgh Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EDIN stock opened at GBX 756 ($9.41) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 747.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 748.31. Edinburgh Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 647.90 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 786 ($9.78). The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 910.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 13.08 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Edinburgh Investment had a net margin of 93.28% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

About Edinburgh Investment

Edinburgh Investment Trust offers exposure primarily to UK-listed equities. It may also hold up to 20% of assets in equities listed overseas. The Company invests primarily in UK securities with the long term objective of achieving: 1. An increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the FTSE All-Share Index; and 2.

