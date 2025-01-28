eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in eGain by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in eGain by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.42. eGain Co. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $7.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

