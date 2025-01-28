Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELV. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.60.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.5 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $411.14. 1,961,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.36. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $362.21 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 51,967.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 657,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,956,000 after acquiring an additional 656,344 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 309.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,794,000 after purchasing an additional 538,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Elevance Health by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,574,000 after purchasing an additional 334,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,461,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,024,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

