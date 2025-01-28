Embree Financial Group Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $169.57 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $153.52 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21,657,595.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This trade represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.