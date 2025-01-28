Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 3,256 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

