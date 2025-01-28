Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

