Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 267.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $682,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

