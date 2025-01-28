Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 452 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $168.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $183.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

