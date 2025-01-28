EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Boosted by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,686 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,549 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.86.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

