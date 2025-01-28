Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.35. 2,554,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,957,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.