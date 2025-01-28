Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Should You Sell?

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.35. 2,554,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,957,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 2.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
