Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.39, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $62.29 and a 52 week high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 75,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $4,902,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,128,300. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

