Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and traded as high as $47.83. Experian shares last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 102,239 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

