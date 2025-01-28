F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.240-14.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 14.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. F5 also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 3.020-3.140 EPS.

F5 Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FFIV traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,531. F5 has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $274.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.37.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The network technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.25). F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,407.14. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

