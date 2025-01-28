Fenimore Asset Management Inc Sells 91 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

