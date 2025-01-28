FFG Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 300,933 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FFG Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 586,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,933 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 263,027 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after acquiring an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

