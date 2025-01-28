Financial Analysis: Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) vs. MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunocore and MeiraGTx”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $249.43 million 6.47 -$55.29 million ($0.95) -33.96 MeiraGTx $14.02 million 34.45 -$84.03 million ($1.21) -5.11

Immunocore has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore -15.87% -12.84% -5.09% MeiraGTx -633.05% -146.38% -53.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Immunocore and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.5% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Immunocore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Immunocore and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 1 4 8 0 2.54 MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immunocore presently has a consensus target price of $65.64, suggesting a potential upside of 103.46%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 280.26%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Immunocore.

Volatility and Risk

Immunocore has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immunocore beats MeiraGTx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma. In addition, the company’s product pipeline comprises IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial to treat first line advanced cutaneous melanoma; and in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple tumor types, such as platinum resistant ovarian, non-small cell lung, and endometrial carcinoma. Further, it develops IMC-R117C, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; IMC-M113V, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat human immunosuppression virus; IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; IMC-T119C, which is in preclinical trial for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C, which is in preclinical trial to treat multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-S118AI to treat type 1 diabetes and is in preclinical trial. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

