Financial Survey: Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) and Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuvectis Pharma and Evolus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectis Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evolus 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nuvectis Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.04%. Evolus has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 62.38%. Given Nuvectis Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuvectis Pharma is more favorable than Evolus.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectis Pharma N/A N/A -$22.26 million ($1.16) -5.80 Evolus $202.09 million 4.57 -$61.69 million ($0.91) -16.02

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and Evolus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Nuvectis Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolus. Evolus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvectis Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvectis Pharma has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolus has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Evolus shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Nuvectis Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Evolus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectis Pharma and Evolus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectis Pharma N/A -155.80% -104.02% Evolus -22.33% -847.60% -22.15%

Summary

Nuvectis Pharma beats Evolus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma. It is also developing NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase 1a clinical trails that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases. It has license agreement with the CRT Pioneer Fund for the NXP800 and any of related derivatives; and the University of Edinburgh for the NXP900 and any of associated derivatives. The company was formerly known as Centry Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. in July 2021. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults. It also provides dermal filler products under the Estyme and Evolysse names. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

