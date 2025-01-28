First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $359,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.7 %

TTD stock opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.56 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,684 shares of company stock valued at $68,444,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

