First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 139 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

