First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Issues Earnings Results

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

FCBC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $42.39. 16,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,605. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $775.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David D. Brown sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $608,448. The trade was a 16.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason R. Belcher sold 6,384 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $296,792.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,087.33. The trade was a 29.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Stories

