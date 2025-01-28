First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, Zacks reports. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.66%.
FFNW stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.17 million, a PE ratio of 195.20 and a beta of 0.53. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
