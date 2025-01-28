First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $164.31 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.88 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.49 and a 200-day moving average of $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on First Solar from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

