First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, a growth of 1,863.6% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,700. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $107.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
