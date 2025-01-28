Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock Position Lowered by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FI. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.7% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $223.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

